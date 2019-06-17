Local 4 News at Noon -- June 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Lansing officers on leave after video shows teen's rough arrest

Video of an arrest in Lansing is raising questions about whether or not an officer used appropriate force when punching a 16-year-old girl.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy and mild Monday

We will be socked in with mostly cloudy skies all day and that means high temps around Metro Detroit will only hit the upper 60s to low 70s with light winds NE 5-10 mph.

Auburn Hills police work to identify driver in connection with fleeing incident

Auburn Hills police are working to identify a driver in connection with a fleeing and eluding incident from last week.

Video shows men stealing checks from condo office in Clinton Township, police say

Two men were captured on video stealing checks from a condo office in Clinton Township, police said.

89-year-old Oak Park woman helps police apprehend murder suspect

Hours before she died, an 89-year-old woman helped end a large police manhunt Sunday afternoon after Devonte Bailey, 23, was arrested in the 24000 block of Berkley Street.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.