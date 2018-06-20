Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up today on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).

Man crashed stolen car into police car, fired shots at Dearborn police office rs

Dearborn police were searching for a man who assaulted and carjacked a man's car. He crashed the car into a police car and shot at police officers Wednesday morning.

Reward offered in search for retired University of Michigan professor's killer

Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing 77-year-old Robert Sharp.

Homeland Security drafts plan to end family separation

Lawmakers are expected to vote on a new immigration bill sometime this week. President Trump tweeted that he is working on a solution to immigration.

Thousands in Puerto Rico still living in damaged homes after Hurricane Maria devastated the island nine months ago

Nine months after Hurricane Maria, residents in Puerto Rico are still living with blue and plastic tarps to protect their homes instead of the steel roofs that were ripped away.

Weather

Brandon Roux tracks morning rain and thunderstorms on the last day of spring.

