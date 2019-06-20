Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Suspect in Detroit serial killer case expected in court on sexual assault charges

Deangelo Martin, 34, faced a judge on rape and attempted murder charges in a case that is not connected to the serial killings.

Dan Gilbert discharged from hospital, will continue recovery at rehab center after stroke

Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a stroke.

Detroit police look for trio wanted in connection with shooting at west side Coney Island

The victim, a 40-year-old regular customer, was at Nicky D's Coney Island at 7 Mile and Greenfield roads just after 2 a.m. when two men and a woman became angry about the restaurant's lack of fried mushrooms.

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Thursday, nicer start to weekend ahead

Temps are in the lower 60s and with clouds and showers likely through the early afternoon, highs will fall just short of 70°F.

