Local 4 News at Noon -- June 21, 2018

Customer, clerk injured in shootout outside of liquor store on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a liquor store on the city's east side.

Migrant children sent away to shelters across country

Hundreds of migrant children forcibly separated from their parents were transferred thousands of miles away from the border and some already have been placed in foster care, officials said.

Police locate family of young girl with autism found wandering alone in Eastpointe

The Eastpointe Police Department has located the family of a young girl with autism who was found wandering Thursday near 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Metro Detroit weather: Summer arrives with tons of sun

It should be a perfect start to the season today with comfortable 50s as you head out early under clear skies. And, tons of sun today helping highs get to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Woman arrested for stabbing 41-year-old man, 32-year-old woman in Ann Arbor

A 52-year-old woman was taken into custody Wednesday after stabbing two people in Ann Arbor, police said.

Michigan woman who tied up 11-year-old son in car, set car on fire sentenced

Sherri Richter will learn her sentencing Friday for tying up her 11-year-old son in a car and lighting the car on fire last summer in LaSalle Township.

