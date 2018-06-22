Local 4 News at Noon -- June 22, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Driver smashes into 'Howlers and Growlers' in Grosse Pointe Park, steals ATM

A vehicle drove into a business into Grosse Pointe Park and made off with the ATM early Friday morning.

Michigan State Board of Trustees votes on Nassar settlement; vote to fire Engler fails

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is expected to approve a $500 million settlement between the school and victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

How much will rain will we see in Metro Detroit this weekend?

A tricky forecast ahead with some big events in the near future around Metro Detroit.

Police chase starts in Westland, ends with violent crash in Livonia

A police chase that started Thursday evening in Westland ended with a crash in Livonia, police said.

Poem by teen killed by police: He never wanted mom to bury son

Two years ago, Antwon Rose wrote those prescient lines in a poem for his 10th-grade honors English class. He titled it, "I am not what you think."

Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting US oceans, Great Lakes

President Donald Trump has thrown out a policy devised by his predecessor to protect U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

