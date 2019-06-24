Local 4 News at Noon -- June 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Everything you need to know about 2019 Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the beloved annual summertime event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe weather today

With enough sunshine, the heat index will make it feel very warm, so make sure we’re drinking lots of water. It will be humid, breezy, and showers and storms will fire up with the heat of the afternoon and early evening.

Fatal crash closes eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor

A fatal crash has closed eastbound M-14 at I-94 in Ann Arbor.

Tensions mount between U.S., Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has traveled to Saudi Arabia in a hastily arranged visit amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran as Iran's navy chief warned Iranian forces wouldn't hesitate to shoot down more U.S. surveillance drones from their skies.

Video shows tornado rolling through northern Indiana

A destructive tornado rolled through northern Indiana on Sunday.

