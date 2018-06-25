Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up today on Local 4 News at Noon.

Small plane crash in Detroit

A small plane crashed Sunday night in Detroit. Two people were killed while a third person escaped the fiery wreckage.

Ford Fireworks are tonight!

Evrod and Brandon have everything you need to know ahead of tonight's fireworks in Detroit.

BAMN, other organizations shut down Detroit ICE office with protests

The protesting began at 5 a.m. and the demonstrators were able to block entry to the facility.

Video shows car run down woman outside VFW in Southwest Detroit

Surveillance video shows Shaina Sarnowsky, 23, was being dropped off at the VFW Post 4553 on Campbell Street when someone in a green Ford Escort sped by and threw a cup of coffee and bottle of beer at her.

Weather

How will it be for the fireworks Monday night in Downtown Detroit? Brandon Roux has the forecast.

