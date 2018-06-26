Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Supreme Court upholds Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

DTE works to fix gas leak on Lee Gate in Grosse Pointe Farms

DTE Energy has a crew at the leak working on a fix.

Ford Fireworks recap

We look back at a great night in Detroit.

Man in critical condition after vehicle crash, being struck by another vehicle on I-94 at 12 Mile

The vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. The driver of a white Cadillac got out of his car after the accident and was then struck by a different vehicle.

Weather

Brandon Roux is tracking some rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.