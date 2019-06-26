Local 4 News at Noon -- June 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man, woman in custody in connection with 5-year-old girl's death in Redford Township

A man and a woman have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl in Redford Township, according to officials.

More deputies fired following internal investigation of Parkland shooting

Two more deputies have been fired after the internal investigation into the shooting in Parkland.

Debates set for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates

The first Democratic presidential candidate debates for the 2020 election will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami.

Nadler: Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before House panels

Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before House panels July 17 after being subpoenaed, according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild start with 80s later

Skies are mostly clear and will be mostly sunny most of the day today and highs will hit those mid and upper 80s. The humidity is not going to be a bad problem, yet. That will change tomorrow and especially Friday.

