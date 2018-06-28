Local 4 News at Noon -- June 28, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Surveillance video shows attempted smash-and-grab in Detroit

New surveillance video shows an attempted smash-and-grab on Detroit's west side.

Semi driver escapes fiery wreckage after truck leaves I-275, crashes onto Schoolcraft Road

A semi truck drove off of I-275 and landed on Schoolcraft Road where it caught fire Thursday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start with highs in the 80s

Some areas of fog after Wednesday’s super soakers, and the reduced visibility will be more problematic this morning along and north of M-59.

Detroit gas station clerk charged with customer's fatal shooting waives prelim

A gas station clerk accused of fatally shooting a customer on Detroit's west side waived a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

East Pittsburgh officer charged with criminal homicide in Antwon Rose shooting

Prosecutors charged East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld with criminal homicide Wednesday in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, court records show.

Researchers create star-rating system for bicycle helmets -- view ratings here

Bicycle helmets sold in the United States have to meet government safety standards.

