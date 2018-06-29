Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 29, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.​

Waterford police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect who led officers on chase

Waterford Township police fatally shot an armed man Friday morning in a neighborhood in the area of Barkman Drive and Clintonville Road. He has been identified as 56-year-old Steven Ballard.

A day newsrooms have feared: Capital Gazette shooting in Maryland

When the news first broke that there was a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspapers in Annapolis, Maryland, many reporters' thoughts immediately turned to their own newsrooms: Are we next?

Notable moments from the June 28 GOP debate in Detroit

Republican candidates for Michigan governor took the debate stage Thursday night in Detroit. The candidates were Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Michigan Governor Brian Calley, Michigan, State Senator Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

24 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level. Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

Weather

Brandon Roux is tracking a very hot weekend in southeastern Michigan.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.