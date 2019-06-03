Local 4 News at Noon -- June 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Off-duty officer killed

An off-duty Detroit police officer was killed in what police are calling a domestic shooting Sunday night at a home in Garden City.

Trump's Royal visit

President Trump and the First Lady are visiting the British Monarchy.

Midwest flooding

We're getting a better look at the devastating floods in Missouri and Illinois.

Local weather

Brand Roux has an update to this week's forecast -- rain is in there.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.