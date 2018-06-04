Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 4, 2018

Here's what's coming up today on Local 4 News at Noon.

Man shot in house on Chalmers in Detroit

Detroit police said the man's girlfriend returned home to find him dead.

Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker who refused to make same-sex wedding cake

The justices’ limited ruling Monday turns on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips.

Trump pardoning himself

President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he has the right to pardon himself but suggested that he won't use that power, adding that the special counsel investigation is "unconstitutional."

Guatemala volcano: 25 killed, 3,200 evacuations

The country's disaster agency said Monday that the death toll remains at 25, though there are apparently people still unaccounted for.

Weather

Brandon Roux has the latest forecast for Metro Detroit.

