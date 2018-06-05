Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 5, 2018

Here's what's coming up today on Local 4 News at Noon.

Nassar abuse hearing today

Former president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, is expected to testify before a U.S. Senate subcommittee at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Washington on the Larry Nassar case.

Car into building Woodward Avenue

A 58-year-old man from Royal Oak was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle struck a medical office building in Berkley.

Coney Island restaurant employee due in court for customer's shooting

Engjull Thaql, 45, of Macomb Township, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearms violations.

Weather

Brandon Roux is tracking more rain in the forecast.

