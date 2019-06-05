Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Body found in vacant house on Mack in Detroit

A woman's body was found Wednesday morning inside a vacant house on Detroit's east side.

Trump administration denies GM request to waive tariffs

The Trump administration declined to waive a 25% tariff on the crossover vehicle in a letter to the company dated May 29 that has been published on a U.S. government website.

Michigan mother says state has abandoned adult daughter with severe autism

Cyndi Sibley is sharing her family's story because she not only needs help, but believes there are many families of autistic children going through the same thing in Michigan.

Michigan teen killed, father hospitalized after being hit by farm truck while walking dog

A Michigan teen was killed after being hit by a truck while walking a dog with her father.

Metro Detroit weather: Another chance for severe storms later today

The next round of storms is on the way this afternoon in Metro Detroit.

