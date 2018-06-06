Local 4 News at Noon -- June 6, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Former Michigan State football players sentenced in sexual assault case

Former Michigan State University football players Donnie Corley Jr., Demetric Vance and Josh King were sentenced Wednesday in a sexual assault case.

Detroit police investigate yet another smash-and-grab at liquor store

Detroit police are investigating another liquor store break-in and robbery, this time on the city's west side.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool temps Wednesday

A comfortably cool start around Metro Detroit with Wednesday morning lows in the 30s in a few spots.

5 men accused of 25 smash-and-grab robberies throughout Detroit this year

Detroit police are searching for five men wanted in connection with more than two dozen smash-and-grabs in the city.

Historic home on Maple Road in West Bloomfield goes up in flames

A historic home in West Bloomfield went up in flames, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

Fire at vacant home spreads to two other homes near I-94 and Cecil Avenue in Southwest Detroit

Several homes caught fire in Southwest Detroit, fire officials said Wednesday morning. Investigators said the fire started at a vacant home on Chopin Street near I-94 and Cecil Avenue, and spread to two other homes next to it.

Kwame Kilpatrick moved again, now he's in low security federal prison in New Jersey

Kwame Kilpatrick is now in a low security federal prison in New Jersey. The former Detroit mayor is being housed at FCI Fort Dix in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Marijuana in Michigan: Voters will be asked if they want it legalized

The issue of whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan will go before voters in November.

Missing, endangered 15-year-old boy last seen May 25 in Chesterfield Township

A 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen for nearly two weeks is considered missing and endangered, officials said.

Voters back recall of judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer

Voters in a California county appeared to hand down a sentence of their own Tuesday to recall controversial Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, according to early results from about half of the ballots.

