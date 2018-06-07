Local 4 News at Noon -- June 7, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

4 schools in Warren on lockdown due to nearby police situation

Four schools are on lockdown in Warren due to a nearby police situation.

Ben Carson's HUD plan would raise rents for poor by 21 percent in Detroit, analysts say

Housing Secretary Ben Carson says his latest proposal to raise rents would mean a path toward self-sufficiency for millions of low-income households across the United States by pushing more people to find work.

Legionella found on campus at Wayne State University

Water testing results are causing serious health concerns on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit.

Alice Marie Johnson 'thankful' to Trump for commuting sentence

Alice Marie Johnson, the woman whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted, said she is "just so thankful" to Trump.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps climb Thursday

Cloud cover over Metro Detroit is keeping temperatures from dipping too low, and it’s quite pleasant as you head out.

Man who killed girlfriend in front of her kids at Detroit home to be sentenced

Earl Maxwell will be sentenced Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend Latrese Morris-Dorsey.

Bus hits street sweeper on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township

A SMART bus struck a street sweeper Thursday morning on 23 Mile Road near Baker Road in Chesterfield Township.

VOTE 4 THE BEST 2018 is here!

Nominations June 6-12 and voting starts June 15 in Local 4's 2018 Vote 4 the Best!

