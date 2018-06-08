Local 4 News at Noon -- June 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Chef, television personality Anthony Bourdain dead at 61; death ruled suicide

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain has died, according to reports. CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, thunderstorms possible through weekend

Unfortunately, we still have a some uncertainty on how this weekend weather will hold up around Metro Detroit.

Northbound I-275 closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for fatal crash investigation

Northbound I-275 is closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for a fatal crash investigation.

Man exposes self, asks woman to get in car near Wattles Elementary in Troy

An alert was sent to parents Thursday after a man allegedly asked a woman to get in his car and exposed himself to her near Wattles Elementary School in Troy.

Job cuts coming to McDonald's

McDonald's has been battered by price wars and the struggle to revive its burger business. Now, it's facing massive job cuts.

Father's Day spending expected to reach $15.3 billion

Father's Day is right around the corner, and that means millions of Americans will be shelling out extra cash to celebrate the occasion.

