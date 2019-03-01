Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man accused of unlicensed dental work in Clinton Township home basement

Authorities said the man told them he was seeing one to two patients in his home daily, using his church as a word-of-mouth referral service.

Deadly Warren high school stabbing: More testimony expected today

Lewis, 17, is charged with first-degree murder as she stands accused of fatally stabbing 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in September in a classroom at Fitzgerald High School in Warren.

Nathaniel Abraham arrested again, charged with selling drugs in Pontiac

The 33-year-old was booked in the county jail on Thursday. Officers said he was found in possession of a controlled substance and allegedly he was trying to sell the drug.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine Friday, snow this weekend

We will get a good deal of sunshine today with light winds and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s and a few areas hitting 40 degrees F. Snow is on the way but it will hold off until after midnight.



