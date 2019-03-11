Local 4 News at Noon -- March 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Alleged dog fighting ring leader charged in Detroit

The leader of an alleged dog fighting ring faced a judge Monday in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: Near 40 degrees today, temps increasing later this week

It is going to be one of the cooler days of the week today and it’s not terribly cold.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes after takeoff with no survivors, 157 people killed

An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia's capital on Sunday morning, killing all 157 people thought to be on board, the airline and state broadcaster said, as anxious families rushed to airports in Addis Ababa and the destination, Nairobi.

More than 600K Michigan health care customers affected by data breach

The information of more than 600,000 health care customers in Michigan may have been compromised in a data breach.

Vigil held for Dearborn teen who died falling from hotel balcony on vacation

Friends and family gathered Sunday night to remember Ahmed Altaii, a 19-year-old from Dearborn who died in Cancun, Mexico, on Saturday night.

