Local 4 News at Noon -- March 13, 2019

'White Boy' Rick Wershe Jr. has clemency hearing in Florida

The Florida State Board of Executive Clemency is considering a clemency request for Rick Wershe Jr., known as "White Boy Rick," after a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Manafort makes final court appearance for sentencing

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort returned to federal court Wednesday for his final court appearance, 17 months after the first indictment of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation brought him in to face a judge and five months after his help to Mueller's investigation fell apart.

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer today, severe storm risk on Thursday

We have scattered rain chances until 2 p.m. with a bulk of the rain showers and wintry mix staying west and north of us most of the morning.

Deadly firebombing investigation on Detroit's west side

A murder investigation is underway at a bar on Detroit's west side after a firebombing late Tuesday night.

Man charged after sister, her boyfriend found dead in Clinton Township shed returns to court

A 24-year-old man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend and leaving their bodies in a Clinton Township shed returned to court Wednesday.

