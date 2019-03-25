Local 4 News at Noon -- March 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Trump attorney doesn't want written responses to Mueller released

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, said Monday he does not want the written answers the president submitted to special counsel Robert Mueller to be released, describing them as "confidential."

Metro Detroit weather: Cold but sunny Monday, warmer air later this week

When most of us went to bed last night, temperatures were still in the mid to upper 40s.

Note referencing New Zealand found at Calif. mosque fire

Police are investigating a fire at a California mosque as an arson and possible hate crime after a note was discovered that mentioned the recent shootings at two New Zealand mosques, authorities said.

Second Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week

A second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student has died in what police are calling "an apparent suicide."

Apple wants investors to focus on its services business

For years, Apple has been trying to get investors and the media to focus more on the money-making potential of its digital services such as the App Store and Apple Music. On Monday, Apple is expected to make that case again with the much-expected launch of a streaming video service.

