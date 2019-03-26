Local 4 News at Noon -- March 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Health officials now confirm 18 cases of measles in Oakland County

Health officials have confirmed 18 cases of measles in Oakland County since March 13.

Cities, counties, tribes file federal lawsuit against Sackler family

More than 600 cities, counties and Native American tribes from 28 states have filed a federal lawsuit against eight members of the Sackler family -- owners of the pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma LP -- accusing them of creating the opioid addiction crisis through ownership of the company that manufactures the painkiller OxyContin.

House set to hold override vote on Trump's first veto

The House will vote Tuesday on whether to override the President's first veto in a largely symbolic effort that reflects the new era of divided government under President Donald Trump.

Metro Detroit weather: Warming temperatures today, rain later this week

Monday’s sunshine sure looked great, but the 10 to 15 mph breeze made it feel a little brisk out there.

Avenatti confident that he will be 'fully exonerated'

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Los Angeles charged attorney Michael Avenatti nearly simultaneously in two criminal cases Monday, unsealing complaints that alleged he attempted to extort more than $20 million from Nike and that he committed wire and bank fraud.

