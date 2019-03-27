Local 4 News at Noon -- March 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case says he believes actor lied to police

The prosecutor who dropped the charges against Jussie Smollett said he still believes the actor lied to the police about the racist and homophobic attack he allegedly staged in Chicago in January.

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday; rain later this week

If you’ve enjoyed the past two days of sunshine, you’ll love today. Expect mostly sunny skies -- there will be some patches of clouds from time to time -- with highs on average around 50 degrees.

Suspect in Adrian home invasion arraigned, charged

The suspect in an Adrian home invasion that happened Sunday was arraigned in the 2A District Court this week, police said.

Democrats turn attention to defending Obamacare

Fallout from special counsel Robert Mueller's report is far from over, but House Democratic leaders showed on Tuesday that they want to focus attention on defending the Affordable Care Act after the Trump administration said that the entire health care law should be struck down.

Lottery: Powerball climbs to $750 ahead of Wednesday night drawing

There is $750 million up for grabs in tonight's Powerball jackpot. The cash option for the jackpot is about $465 million.

