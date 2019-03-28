Local 4 News at Noon -- March 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

President Trump to speak at rally in Grand Rapids tonight

The 50 or so party faithful gathered at a western Michigan GOP headquarters prayed for President Donald Trump’s re-election and hummed with excitement about his upcoming visit — a meeting-turned-pep rally for the effort they’ll mount on his behalf in 2020.

Mandatory Michigan auto fee rising in July; Whitmer orders audit

Michigan’s mandatory fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for catastrophically injured drivers is rising to a record $220 per vehicle, which is more than double what it was a decade ago.

Missing Lansing mother found, arrested after newborn found dead

A mother reported missing in Lansing has been found and has been arrested, according to Lansing police.

Michigan minimum wage increase, sick leave laws take effect Friday

State laws changing Michigan’s minimum wage and what employers can offer workers in paid sick leave are set to go into effect.

Metro Detroit rainy weather forecast: Here's what to expect

After three straight days of beautiful sunshine, our weather fortunes have turned as a cold front approaches today.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.