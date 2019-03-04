Local 4 News at Noon -- March 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay dies at 93

Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay died overnight at age 93. He died while in hospice care in Oakland Township.

3-year-old boy, man rescued from house fire on Lakewood in Detroit

A 3-year-old boy and a man are hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire Monday morning in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold and dry Monday, snow chances Tuesday

A wind chilly start to your Monday around Metro Detroit with temps in the single digits and wind chills below zero through much of the morning.

Deadly shooting investigation underway after victim found at Detroit gas station

A man died Monday morning after he was shot about two miles from where he was found at a gas station on Detroit's east side.

Police say 29-year-old man found in Novi backyard died of hypothermia

Police said a 29-year-old man found dead in the backyard of a Novi home died of hypothermia.

