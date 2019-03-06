Local 4 News at Noon -- March 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man to be arraigned on murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case

A man who is in prison for an attack on a jogger in Hines Park will be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge in connection to the case of Danielle Stislicki, who vanished more than two years ago.

Metro Detroit weather: Near record low temps, more snow showers

Another very cold day in Metro Detroit and some of you are waking up to snow covered roads which will slow you down just a little bit.

Man to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

A man will be sentenced Wednesday for his role in the deadly shooting of a Detroit police officer last year.

Michael Cohen returns to Hill on day he was supposed to report to prison

Michael Cohen was supposed to report to prison Wednesday to begin serving a three-year sentence for tax crimes, tax evasion and lying to Congress. Instead, President Donald Trump's former lawyer will be on Capitol Hill talking about the crimes he is now accusing Trump of committing.

Satellite images show activity at North Korean missile site, analysts say

Satellite images appear to show that North Korea has begun rebuilding a portion of a facility previously used to test long-range missile engines, analysts said Tuesday, raising potential questions about the future of US-North Korea negotiations.

