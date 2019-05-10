Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Missing 2-year-old boy found wearing winter coat under leaves in Southwest Detroit

The boy, identified as Aries Washington, was missing from a home in the 8400 block of Melville Street. Police were asking people to be on the lookout for a boy wandering the neighborhood alone.

Party City closing 45 stores amid global helium shortage

The party supplies store did not say which stores would be affected, only that the closings would happen throughout the year.

Cedar Point opens for 2019 season on Saturday: Here's what's new

The Ohio (I know, it's unfortunate) amusement park will open for the season on May 11, with a few new features for fans to enjoy.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect today, Mother's Day weekend

It’s a wet start for some with temps in the low 50s as you head out the door today. Most of the wet weather is light, and moving through the east side of Metro Detroit. Still, you can at least expect a little spit and drizzle through the morning hours today.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.