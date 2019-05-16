Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan's 20 most dangerous intersections in 2018

The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads moved from the third spot in 2017 to the most dangerous intersection in 2018. There were 145 reported crashes and 24 injuries last year.

Someone caused $10,000 worth of damage at Canfield Ice Arena in Dearborn Heights

Police said the arena, which has been under construction, sustained more than $10,000 worth of damage to bathroom sinks, toilets, mirrors, glass showcases, water fountains and light fixtures.

Serious crash closes northbound I-275 in Canton Township

Northbound lanes of I-275 were closed at Ford Road in Canton Township on Thursday morning due to a crash.

Uninvited family of raccoons moves into woman's home on Detroit's east side

A woman and her son are living on Detroit's east side with not just one raccoon, but an entire family of raccoons -- and that raccoon family wasn't invited to move in.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm day with risk for storms later

We need to watch the skies very closely later today as the Storm Prediction Center has placed SE Lower Michigan in a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe Weather later today.

