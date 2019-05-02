Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit flooding: What to know

Flood watches are in effect for Metro Detroit from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Traffic: Metro Detroit freeways to avoid due to flooding

Several Metro Detroit freeways remain closed Thursday due to heavy rain that hit the area this week.

CDC explains why you shouldn't wash raw chicken

If you're washing raw chicken before cooking it, you're doing it wrong, according to the CDC.

Thief uses credit cards stolen from vehicle at several businesses in Brighton, police say

The victim's vehicle was broken into around noon Saturday, according to authorities.

Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch in effect later today; more rain expected

Recent rains of up to 3 inches or more has our ground super saturated, and there’s another inch or more of rain possible later Thursday and especially Thursday night.

