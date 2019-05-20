Local 4 News at Noon -- May 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Ford will cut 7,000 white-collar jobs

Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs, or about 10% of its salaried staff worldwide, as part of a cost-cutting effort it says will save the company about $600 million a year.

Metro Detroit weather: Drying out and warming up again this week

The skies have improved and we are waking up to partly cloudy skies across Metro Detroit Monday with some cooling ahead for the start of our work and school week.

Man convicted in fatal shooting of 3 men inside Detroit White Castle sentenced to life

A 29-year-old man convicted in a triple fatal shooting deaths of three men who were gunned down inside a fast-food restaurant in Detroit was sentenced Monday.

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, a Trump critic, to face primary challenge

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, the first Republican on Capitol Hill to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct, is facing a primary challenge.

FDA advises tattoo artists, retailers to stop using certain inks due to contamination

The FDA has recalled multiple tattoo inks due to possible contamination.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.