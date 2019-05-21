Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man sentenced in collision that killed Sterling Heights police officer.

Jimi Pierowich was sentenced Tuesday morning in connection with the car crash that killed Daryl Y. Brown, a 50-year-old retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.

Detroit police investigate body found at motorcycle club on city's west side

The body was found Tuesday behind a club in the 14000 block of Grand River Avenue.

Ford job cuts: White-collar layoffs begin Tuesday

Knowing the layoffs are coming doesn't lessen the impact for those workers. The cuts include 900 jobs in engineering and research and development globally.

Metro Detroit weather: Warming up as rain chances return

A coolish start to your Tuesday around Metro Detroit as we wake up to upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies.



