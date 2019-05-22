Local 4 News at Noon -- May 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Explosion rocks neighborhood on Detroit's west side

An strong blast blew out the windows of a family's home on Detroit's west side.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain through lunch hour, warmup arrives

Grab the umbrella and the shades because after the rain the sun will slowly battle back and by mid afternoon we should see highs heading toward 70 degrees with dry conditions through most of the second half of your Wednesday and a bit breezy at times SSE 7-17 mph.

Pelosi says Trump is 'engaged in a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted her colleagues' increasing calls to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, telling her caucus in a private meeting on Wednesday morning to continue fighting the administration in the courts and through investigations on Capitol Hill.

Stop the Bans rally in Ann Arbor draws large crowd on the Diag

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Stop the Bans rally kicked off on University of Michigan's Diag with a short introduction by Dree Cooper of Hood Feminism asking the crowd, “When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do?”

Dearborn police hope image on shirt helps identify skeletal human remains found in woods

Dearborn police are hoping to identify the skeletal human remains found in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue through an image on the shirt that was on the body.

