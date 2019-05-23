Local 4 News at Noon -- May 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

DTE Energy: Thousands customers without power after morning storms

Thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after storms rolled through the region Thursday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Drying out, warming up after morning storms

Skies go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny with warming breezes WSW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger.

Father of 5 killed when ATV crashes into building near Burt, Grand River in Detroit

The driver of an ATV was killed Wednesday night when he hit a curb, lost control and hit a building at Burt Road and Grand River Avenue on Detroit's west side.

72-year-old man accused of 'severely scratching' cars at Macomb County library

A 72-year-old man allegedly "severely scratched" multiple vehicles parked at the Clinton Township Library, officials said.

Former Detroit City Council member Kwame Kenyatta dies at 63

Former Detroit City Council member Kwame Kenyatta has died at the age of 63.

