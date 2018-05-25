Local 4 News at Noon -- May 25, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Harvey Weinstein is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to authorities Friday morning and was arrested and arraigned on charges of first- and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality Alert with temps set to soar Friday

Friday is an Ozone Action Day or Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit due to warm temps and stagnant or stationary air settling over Michigan.

Wayne County truck driver faces sentencing in crash that killed road worker

A Wayne County driver who was behind the wheel of a truck that struck two of his coworkers, killing one of them, is due in court Friday to be sentenced.

Eastbound I-94 closes at Southfield Freeway due to fatal motorcycle crash

Eastbound I-94 closed at Southfield Freeway (M-39) on Friday morning due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Westbound I-696 closure: MDOT to demonstrate concrete crusher

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is holding a news conference Friday to show how the westbound I-696 construction in Macomb County is going.

Trump set to address Naval Academy

President Donald Trump is set to deliver the commencement address at the US Naval Academy here on Friday, addressing more than 1,000 graduates who will become commissioned officers in the US Navy and Marine Corps.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.