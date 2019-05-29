Local 4 News at Noon -- May 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Robert Mueller speaks on Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller makes his first public statement on the Russia investigation.

Downtown Lapeer shut down after gasoline enters sewer lines, 'disrupts' manholes

Downtown Lapeer has been shut down after gasoline entered the sewer lines and caused a "disruption" of several manhole covers, police said.

Metro Detroit weather: More rounds of rain and thunder

Low and mid-level clouds will stick around all day which means we will struggle to warm up and many of us may not get out of the 60s as some get into the low 70s with winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Tornado crushes parts of Kansas

Parts of Kansas and Pennsylvania are recovering from another terrifying evening of tornadoes -- the 13th consecutive day that twisters have struck the US -- and millions of people still are at risk of more severe weather on Wednesday.

Victim's family wants harsher sentence for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Detroit

The family and friends of a hit-and-run victim fear the man who killed him will get off easy.

