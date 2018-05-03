Local 4 News at Noon -- May 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Parking deck collapse in Downtown Detroit: 8 cars fall, no injuries

A section of a parking deck caved in Thursday in Downtown Detroit, causing eight cars to fall, according to the facility director at Matrix Human Services.

Person shot in shoulder during road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway in Warren

A person was shot in the shoulder Thursday morning during a road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway near 9 Mile Road in Warren.

Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms -- severe weather chance later today

Rounds of heavy rain and thundershowers will keep moving through Metro Detroit today and the morning storms will make for a slow morning drive, so give yourselves a little extra time on your drive.

DDOT bus with passengers inside hits power pole on Detroit's east side

A Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus hit a power pole early Thursday morning on Detroit's east side.

Northbound I-75 is clear at Schaefer after being blocked by rolled semi truck

All lanes of northbound I-75 are clear near Schaefer Road after being blocked Thursday morning due to a semi truck rolled over.

Simulated explosions, gunshots may be heard during crisis training at Wayne State

On Thursday, May 3, the Wayne State University Police Department, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, will conduct a large-scale training exercise on the Wayne State campus.

Military plane underwent 'days' of maintenance before crash near Savannah

The military is investigating why an aging cargo plane, perhaps making its final military flight, nosedived Wednesday into a Georgia highway, killing all nine people on board.

