Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 3, 2019

Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Wayne County due to flooding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency in Wayne County after the county requested state assistance to address the aftermath of this week's heavy rainfall and flooding.

Ex-Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger arraigned on larceny charge

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Spranger stole money from a 78-year-old woman. The former county clerk was arrested this week in Warren and was arraigned by video Friday morning.

St. Clair Shores issues emergency declaration for flooding

Residents in riparian zones must erect barriers, dikes or similar embarkments to help prevent flooding. The city is providing empty sandbags and sand.

Metro Detroit weather: Light rain today, weekend looks dry

We recommend you stay vigilant in checking the basements and crawlspaces while the ground stays soaked, but the fear of steady heavier rains has subsided.

