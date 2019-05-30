Local 4 News at Noon -- May 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Whitmer signs bipartisan Michigan auto insurance bill on Mackinac Island

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bipartisan bill aimed at lowering auto insurance rates during the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday.

Detroit family in shock after attempted child abduction

A 10-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man and offered candy Thursday morning.

Northbound I-75 back open at I-94 in Detroit after deadly crash

The northbound lanes of I-75 are back open at I-94 in Detroit after being closed for hours Thursday morning after a fatal crash.

Police: Man takes money from cash register in Dearborn Heights

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing money from a cash register in Dearborn Heights.

Metro Detroit weather: More rain in the forecast

The wet weather is holding off for now, but rain is on the way after 9 a.m. with a few spotty showers south and west of Detroit before that.

