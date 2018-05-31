Local 4 News at Noon -- May 31, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Garden City home invasion shooting: Person shot in hand

Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting Thursday morning in Garden City.

Detroit Public Schools Community District to dismiss early Thursday due to heat

All schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be dismissed three hours early on Thursday due to high temperatures.

Metro Detroit weather: Very muggy Thursday with temps near 90

Tropical rain and thunder may be fizzling this morning, but tropical humidity will stay with us and may be even more sweltering than the last couple of days.

Trump hits Canada, Mexico, EU with steel, aluminum tariffs

President Trump is imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from three of America's biggest trading partners — Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

China says it's ready to fight back after US revives tariffs

China is ready to retaliate after the United States revived plans to hit it with new tariffs.

