Local 4 News at Noon -- May 4, 2018

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on I-75 in Detroit

A driver traveling the wrong way on southbound I-75 in Detroit was killed in a collision Friday morning.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up

Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets.

Metro Detroit weather: High Wind Warning in effect -- gusts of up to 60 mph possible

A High Wind Warning has been issued for several southeastern Michigan counties. Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are under the warning until 6 p.m.

University of Michigan police: Woman reports intruder at Northwood IV apartment

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security issued a crime alert Friday morning after the report of an intruder at Northwood IV apartments in the 1600 block of McIntyre Street.

Woman dies after being struck by car while riding motorized scooter in Novi parking lot

A 73-year-old woman died overnight after being struck by a car while riding a motorized scooter in a Novi parking lot.

Collapsed parking deck in Detroit was overdue for mandatory city inspection

Eight vehicles were damaged Thursday when the top level of a parking deck collapsed in Downtown Detroit.

