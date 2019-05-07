Local 4 News at Noon -- May 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Second man to be sentenced in violent Roseville bowling alley attack

In October 2018, a vicious attack in a bowling alley in Roseville was caught on camera.

Downtown Detroit shootings: Greektown suspect in custody, 2nd suspect still on loose

Police Chief James Craig and members of the Detroit Police Department provided updates Tuesday morning regarding two shootings that happened Downtown early Monday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start with chilly temps today

Morning rain showers and clouds, a steady wind NE 7-12 mph, and cooler air around will keep our highs to the low and mid 50s today which is a 15-20 degree drop from yesterday. Most of today’s rain will fade and move out through the early afternoon.

Detroit area Uber, Lyft drivers plan to join protests in demand of better wages

Uber and Lyft drivers in major cities around the world are planning to go on strike this week.

Two charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at ATF agents

Two people are charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at ATF agents.

