Local 4 News at Noon -- May 8, 2019

1 dead, 1 injured in crash at Northwestern Highway, Orchard Lake Road following chase

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash at Northwestern Highway and Orchard Lake Road.

Groesbeck closed at Metro Parkway in Clinton Township for crash investigation

A deadly crash Wednesday morning has closed both directions of Groesbeck Highway at Metro Parkway and westbound Metro Parkway at Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry day, but lakeshore flood warning is in effect

We should stay dry all day and evening with showers firing across parts of western and northern lower Michigan.

Trump invokes executive privilege over Mueller report

President Donald Trump has invoked executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report and the underlying evidence just before the House Judiciary Committee is set to vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply.

1 student dead in school shooting in suburban Denver, 8 others injured

A school shooting not far from Columbine High School left one student dead and eight others injured on Tuesday, authorities said.

