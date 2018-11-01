Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Detroit Medical Center host discussion addressing premature birth report card

The panelists discussed racial and ethnic disparities among birth outcomes and what is currently being done to improve prenatal care.

University of Michigan issues crime alert after armed robbery near Diag

The University of Michigan issued a public safety crime alert Thursday morning after an armed robbery was reported on campus.

Hutzel Hospital, Cantrell Funeral Home sued over hidden fetus remains

The lawsuit was filed against Harper-Hutzel Hospital, also known as the Hutzel Women's Hospital, Cantrell Funeral Home, Raymond E. Cantrell II, and Annetta Cantrell.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, rain and more rain on Thursday

Clouds are filling in and the rain will be following soon this morning. Temps are in the mid 40s all around Metro Detroit to get you started on this Thursday and make sure you grab your umbrella.

ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The deadline to register to vote has come and gone.

