Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 12, 2018

Memorial service to be held for veterans whose remains were found at Cantrell Funeral Home

The Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe will host a Veterans Day service in remembrance of those who have served the United States military with a special emphasis on memorializing the veterans whose remains were found this past month at the Cantrell Funeral home in Detroit.

28-year-old woman charged in connection with Eastpointe fire that left 3 children dead

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an Eastpointe fire that left three children dead in March.

California wildfires: Much more destruction to come

The most destructive wildfire in California history is nowhere near done with its catastrophic rampage.

Metro Detroit weather: Light rain, snow possible Monday; snow expected overnight

A chilly start to your Monday with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s as you head out under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

America's Got Talent auditions underway in Detroit

Open auditions for America's Got Talent were being held at Cobo Center in Detroit.

