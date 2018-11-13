Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Rochester Hills man who shot at teen from porch sentenced to prison

A Rochester Hills man shown on video firing a gun at a teenager who was lost and looking for directions was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison on Tuesday.

Wildfire victims detail their harrowing stories of survival

Parts of California have been burning for five days now. Homes have been destroyed. People are missing and 44 are dead.

Metro Detroit weather: 1-2 inches of fresh snow coating parts of area

Slippery streets as you head out on this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit with an inch or two on the car, on the grass, and not so much on the roads.

CNN sues Trump and top WH aides for barring Jim Acosta

CNN has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides, seeking the immediate restoration of chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's access to the White House.

Local 4 partners with THAW, DTE for Gift of Warmth Telethon

Local 4 is partnering with The Heat and Warmth Fund and DTE Energy for the Gift of Warmth Telethon.

