Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 14, 2018

Gunman at large after woman, security guard fatally shot at senior housing complex in Detroit

Police are searching for man who is considered armed and dangerous after a woman and an unarmed security guard were fatally shot Tuesday night at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex on Dickerson Avenue in Detroit.

DOJ: Whitaker's acting AG appointment is constitutional

The Justice Department issued a defense of President Donald Trump's controversial appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general Wednesday, offering several reasons why the appointment is consistent with the Constitution, federal statutes and past precedent.

California fires' death toll rises to 50 -- with 48 from Camp Fire alone

The number of people killed in wildfires burning in California has risen to 50 -- including 48 from northern California's Camp Fire, already the most destructive and deadly blaze in state history.

Metro Detroit weather: Clear but cold on Wednesday

Wind chills are in the teens this morning with some areas flirting with single digit chills for the next few hours around Metro Detroit.

Dan Gilbert is selling Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit for $1 billion cash

Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert is selling his Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit for $1 billion in cash.

