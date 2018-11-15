Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

1 killed in shooting on Detroit's east side

A man was killed in the 20200 block of Moross Road in Detroit. Police said the shooter unloaded their weapon into his vehicle.

Ex-Comerica Park worker caught spitting on customer's pizza sentenced to probation

A former concessions worker at Comerica Park who was caught spitting on a customer's pizza was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty.

Truck slams into open gas station on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a smash and grab at a gas station on the city's west side Thursday morning.

Macomb County man arrested in Ohio with $74K worth of marijuana, oxycodone, loaded handgun

A Macomb County man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio police found drugs and weapons in his car following a traffic stop.

Snow returns to Metro Detroit: 1-3 inches possible by Thursday afternoon

We could see one to three inches of snow in a few spots mainly during the morning and afternoon hours.

