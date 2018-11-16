Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan woman sentenced in fatal police chase crash in Detroit that killed 19-year-old girl

Alyssa Marie Verbeke, 28, was allegedly fleeing Warren police and driving under the influence of drugs when she struck the victim's vehicle on Aug. 5 at Fairport and Lappin streets in Detroit.

Ford recalls nearly 40K vehicles for various issues

Ford issued four separate recalls for different issues on Friday morning covering about 40,000 vehicles.

Smash and grab robbery reported at Detroit medical marijuana shop

The robbery happened early Friday morning at the 5 & Dime medical marijuana dispensary on Dwyer Street, near 8 Mile Road and Mound Road.

Deadly salmonella outbreak forces USDA to recall raw turkey

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers Friday, more chances this weekend

Cloudy skies tonight, but it should be a dry night, with lows near freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit, 0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.