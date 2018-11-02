Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Rudy Giuliani endorses 'Don James' for Michigan US Senate; John James thanks 'Randy'

The former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, announced an endorsement in the U.S. Senate race in Michigan.

Alcohol banned at Grand Valley State University fraternity, sorority events

Grand Valley State University in western Michigan is banning alcohol at fraternity and sorority events after nine fraternity chapters were sanctioned or suspended over the past five years.

After-school program in Plymouth teaches girls lifesaving skills

An after-school program in Plymouth is focused on lifting girls up by teaching them lifesaving skills, community service and health and wellness.

Metro Detroit weekend construction: Closures on I-94, I-696

If you're heading out in Metro Detroit this weekend, you'll want to check this long list of closures.

Get to know Michigan candidates running in the Nov. 6 General Election

Candidates running for office Nov. 6, 2018 recorded prepared statements at the WDIV-TV studios to inform potential voters. You can find their statements at the links below.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect this weekend

A cool and damp start to your Friday with rain showers still moving through and then low clouds and drizzle making your drive a bit slower as you head out.

ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The deadline to register to vote has come and gone.

